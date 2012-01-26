Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'Touch' Premieres Solid Out of 'Idol'

Fox easily led the broadcast nets on Wednesday night with American Idol and the special preview of

the new Kiefer Sutherland series Touch,

posting an overall 5.2 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight ratings.

AmericanIdol was down 30% from last year's second Wednesday airing – a two-hour episide compared to this week's one-hour version – to a 6.4.

Week-to-week, Idol was also down 14% from its two-hour premiere.

Touch, which officially premieres

March 19, netted a strong 3.9 with the Idol

lead-in, up 22% over Terra Nova's

premiere in Sept. 2011.

CBS was a distant second at an overall 2.9/8. Criminal Minds, following a repeat, was up 13% to a 3.6. At 10 p.m., actress Marg Helgenberger's last episode on CSI drew a 3.3, up 18% over last week and a season high.

NBC's Whitney,

down 13%, and Are You There, Chelsea?,

down 18%, hit a 1.4 – both series lows. NBC, also airing repeats of Law & Order: SVU, was in fourth at an overall 1.3/4.

The CW aired a new One Tree Hill, which was steady at a 0.7, and a repeat ofnew series ReModeled for an overall 0.5./1. ABC, in third, aired all repeats

for an overall 1.5/4.