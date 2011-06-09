Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'SYTYCD,' NBC's 'Talent' Give Nets Tie for Wednesday
Fox and NBC tied for first in the ratings race Wednesday night,
both earning an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
Fox's two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? fell 7% from
last week to a 2.8.
NBC's Minute to Win It scored a 1.3, up 18% from its last original, while America's
Got Talent earned a 3.6, even with Tuesday's airing.
ABC nabbed the third spot with an overall 1.3/4. A
special edition of 20/20, "Reality
Rule$" earned a 1.3 in its 10 p.m. slot.
Both CBS (1.0/3) and The CW (0.4/1) aired a night of
repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.