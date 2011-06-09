Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'SYTYCD,' NBC's 'Talent' Give Nets Tie for Wednesday

Fox and NBC tied for first in the ratings race Wednesday night,

both earning an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

Fox's two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? fell 7% from

last week to a 2.8.

NBC's Minute to Win It scored a 1.3, up 18% from its last original, while America's

Got Talent earned a 3.6, even with Tuesday's airing.

ABC nabbed the third spot with an overall 1.3/4. A

special edition of 20/20, "Reality

Rule$" earned a 1.3 in its 10 p.m. slot.

Both CBS (1.0/3) and The CW (0.4/1) aired a night of

repeats.