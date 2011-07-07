Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'SYTYCD?' Beats Out NBC's 'Voice'-less Wednesday Night
Fox beat out the competition Wednesday night to win in the
ratings with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share with its two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? which grew 20%
from last week.
NBC followed closely behind with an overall 2.3/7. Minute to Win It returned with a 1.4,
while America's Got Talent earned a
3.5, down 15% from last week. Love in the
Wild fell 13% from last week's premiere to a 1.9.
CBS earned the third spot with its night of repeats for an
overall 1.2/4.
ABC aired Primetime
Nightline Casey Anthony: Not Guilty, with Barbara Walters sitting down with
Casey Anthony defense lawyer Jose Baez for his first network interview since
the verdict, for a 1.3 rating, up a tenth from last week, and 5.4 million total viewers.
The CW aired all repeats for a 0.4/1.
