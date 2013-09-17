Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'Sleepy Hollow' Opens Strong

UPDATED: 12:50 p.m. ET

Fox premiered the first new fall show on Monday, Sleepy Hollow, to a strong 3.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 10.1 million total viewers, according to time zone adjusted numbers from Nielsen.

The premiere was more than double what the now-canceled Mob Doctor debuted to in the same time slot last year (1.5) and was also 9% higher than The Following's premiere as well (3.2). Sleepy Hollow was Fox's highest-rated fall drama premiere in seven years. Sleepy Hollow's lead-in Bones returned for its ninth season even with last year's premiere at a 2.3. Fox won the night with an overall 2.9 rating/8 share.

(Below is based on Nielsen fast nationals)

ABC's Dancing With the Stars returned up 28% to a 3.2 rating and 16.19 million total viewers for its two-hour premiere. This will be the first season the longrunning dancing competition series will air just on Mondays. The network finished in second with a 2.6/7, but first in total viewers with 13.36 million.

The season finale of CBS' Under the Dome rose 33% from last week's delayed episode (due to the U.S. Open tennis finals) to a 2.8. CBS finished in third with a 1.9/5.

NBC's Million Second Quiz was down 35% from last Monday to a 1.1, but up 38% from its last weeknight episode on Friday. The finale of American Ninja Warrior was down a tenth from last week to a 1.6 and Siberia ended its summer run up two tenths to a 0.8. NBC placed fourth with a 1.2/3.

The CW's (0.2/1) Breaking Pointe was again even at a 0.2.

(Note: ABC and NBC numbers might be slightly inflated due to local NFL pre-emptions in the Pittsburgh and Cincinnati markets.)