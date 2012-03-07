Primetime Ratings: Fox's New Comedy Block Gets Mixed Results

On a night mixed

with repeats and originals, Fox's debut of its new Tuesday night comedy block

gave the network a victory with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. I Hate My Teenage Daughter

made its 2012 debut, shedding 20% from its last airing in December (which had

an X Factor lead-in) for a 1.6. Breaking In returned for an

unexpected sophomore season, drawing just a 1.7, though that was up 31% from

its finale last spring. Raising Hope drew a 2.1 in its new 8 p.m. timeslot, even with its last airing. New Girl was

also flat at 3.0.

CBS' repeats were

good enough to take second with an overall 1.9/5.

NBC was the only

other network to air all new programming, finishing third with a 1.6/4. The

Biggest Loser drew a 1.9 from 8-10 p.m., down 5% and the

network's coverage of Super Tuesday drew a 1.0, down 44% from 2008. (It should

be noted that in many Pacific Time Zone markets, Super Tuesday coverage

preceded Biggest Loser, so ratings are subject to larger-than-normal

adjustments.)

ABC aired a mix of

new and old episodes, drawing a fourth-place 1.3/4. CougarTown fell 6% from last

week's series low to a 1.5, while The River stayed at its series-low

1.5.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 0.6/2. Ringer was up a tenth from last week's

series low to a 0.5 and 90210 returned from a month off to draw a 0.7,

even with its last airing.