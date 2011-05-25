PrimetimeRatings: Fox's 'Idol' Performance Finale Silences NBC's 'Voice' for a TuesdayWin

NBC's Voice

was finally silenced on Tuesday night as Fox's American Idol performance

finale helped the network win in the 18-49 demo with an overall with a 5.4

rating/15 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Idol netted a

6.2, down 16% from last week's two-hour show, which aired on Wednesday (it was

also down 7% from last year's performance finale). The season finale of Glee

drew a 4.6, which was 28% higher than last week.

ABC came in second

with a 3.7/10, but first in total viewers. The two-hour season finale of Dancing

With the Stars drew a 4.4 during the 9-11 p.m. hour, up by 29%.

NBC came in third

with a 3.3/9, and was defeated Tuesday night in the demo for the first time

since The Voice premiered. Prior to Voice, the two-hour season

finale of The Biggest Loser: Couples drew a 3.1, up 11%. Voice

fell 16% to a 3.8.

CBS had an overall

1.7/4 in a night of all repeats.

The CW aired all

repeats for a 0.2/1.