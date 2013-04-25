Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'Idol' Beats Repeats
Fox's American Idol again drove the network
to win a Wednesday night full of repeats. The two-hour Idol was
down 6% from last week to a 3.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers.
CBS, in second with a 1.9 rating/5 share, only aired a
new Survivor, which was even with last week's 2.7.
NBC was in third with a 1.4/4. Dateline rose 8% to a
1.3 and Law & Order: SVU returned from three weeks off up 13% to a
1.8.
ABC's new comedy How to Live With Your Parents (for
the Rest of Your Life) lost another 25% to fall to a 1.5. The net aired repeats for the rest of he night to finish in fourth with a 1.3/4.
The CW returned its Wednesday lineup from a few weeks off to
finish with a 1.0/3. Arrow was up a tenth in both the net's targeted 18-34
demo and 18-49s to a 0.8 and 1.0, respectively. Supernatural rose two
tenths to both demos to a 0.9 and 1.0.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.