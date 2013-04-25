Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'Idol' Beats Repeats

Fox's American Idol again drove the network

to win a Wednesday night full of repeats. The two-hour Idol was

down 6% from last week to a 3.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

CBS, in second with a 1.9 rating/5 share, only aired a

new Survivor, which was even with last week's 2.7.

NBC was in third with a 1.4/4. Dateline rose 8% to a

1.3 and Law & Order: SVU returned from three weeks off up 13% to a

1.8.

ABC's new comedy How to Live With Your Parents (for

the Rest of Your Life) lost another 25% to fall to a 1.5. The net aired repeats for the rest of he night to finish in fourth with a 1.3/4.

The CW returned its Wednesday lineup from a few weeks off to

finish with a 1.0/3. Arrow was up a tenth in both the net's targeted 18-34

demo and 18-49s to a 0.8 and 1.0, respectively. Supernatural rose two

tenths to both demos to a 0.9 and 1.0.