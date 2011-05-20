Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'Idol' Beats Out Thursday's Finales

Despite a night packed with season finales, Fox beat out the

competition in Thursday night's ratings race, with an overall 4.7 rating/13

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The American Idol results remained steady at

6.2, while the season finale of Bones fell

6% to a 3.2.

CBS' nabbed the second spot with a 2.8/8. Both the season

finales of The Big Bang Theory and Rules of Engagement were up 9% to a 3.5

and 2.5, respectively. The Mentalist's

finale was up a tenth to a 2.7.

ABC earned an overall 2.5/7, beginning with a steady Wipeout at 1.7. The season finales of

its medical drama Grey's Anatomy was

up 6% to a 3.4, while spinoff Private Practice

increased 9% to a 2.5.

NBC followed with a 2.4/7. The season finale of The Office, which featured a slew of guest stars including Jim Carrey, Will Arnett, James Spader, Ray Ramano and Ricky Gervais, was up 19% to a 3.8 to win the 9 p.m. hour. The season finale of Parks

and Recreation stayed flat at 2.4.

The CW aired all repeats for an overall 0.5/1.