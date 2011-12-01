Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'I Hate My Teenage Daughter' Has Solid Premiere; 'Harry's Law' Hits Season High

Fox premiered new comedy I Hate My Teenage Daughter on Wednesday night to a 2.8 in the 18-49

demo, retaining 75% of its lead-in of The

X Factor, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The one-and-a-half hour

telecast of X Factor was down 5% to a

3.7 from last week's two-hour episode, and gave the network an overall 3.4

rating/9 share to win the night.

CBS followed with an overall 2.4/6 with the fourth

edition of The Grammy Nominations Concert

Live!, posting a 1.9, up a 11% from last year's broadcast. At 8 p.m., Survivor: South

Pacific dropped 6% to a 3.3.

NBC tied with ABC's repeats for third with an overall

1.8/5. NBC aired the annual tree lighting with Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which was down a tenth to a 1.8. Harry's Law hit its season high 1.4, up

27% from its last airing on Nov. 16.

The CW had its highest-rated night in the 18-49 demo with

an overall 0.8/2. The special airing of A

Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa hit a 0.8 at 8 p.m., followed by America's Next Top Model, which was steady

in A18-49 at 0.8.