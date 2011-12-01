Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'I Hate My Teenage Daughter' Has Solid Premiere; 'Harry's Law' Hits Season High
Fox premiered new comedy I Hate My Teenage Daughter on Wednesday night to a 2.8 in the 18-49
demo, retaining 75% of its lead-in of The
X Factor, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The one-and-a-half hour
telecast of X Factor was down 5% to a
3.7 from last week's two-hour episode, and gave the network an overall 3.4
rating/9 share to win the night.
CBS followed with an overall 2.4/6 with the fourth
edition of The Grammy Nominations Concert
Live!, posting a 1.9, up a 11% from last year's broadcast. At 8 p.m., Survivor: South
Pacific dropped 6% to a 3.3.
NBC tied with ABC's repeats for third with an overall
1.8/5. NBC aired the annual tree lighting with Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which was down a tenth to a 1.8. Harry's Law hit its season high 1.4, up
27% from its last airing on Nov. 16.
The CW had its highest-rated night in the 18-49 demo with
an overall 0.8/2. The special airing of A
Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa hit a 0.8 at 8 p.m., followed by America's Next Top Model, which was steady
in A18-49 at 0.8.
