PrimetimeRatings: Fox's Cooking Duo Up From Premieres

Fox's

cooking show duo of Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef were both up

13% from last week's premieres for a 2.7 and 2.6 rating, respectively, in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two led Fox to win the

night with an overall 2.7/8.

NBC aired the

clinching game of the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals, for a third place 1.6/5. The Los

Angeles Kings' 6-1 victory -- which gave the team its first title in franchise

history -- averaged 4.1 million viewers from 8-11 p.m., and the 1.6 rating was

up 60% from Game 1's fast-affiliate rating (the only other game this series

that aired on NBC during the week). It was however, down 20% from last year's

Game 6 (Boston Bruins-Vancouver Canucks), which aired June 13, 2011. (As with all live events, ratings are subject

to higher-than-normal adjustments.)

ABC took second

with an overall 1.9/5. The Bachelorette was up 5% from last week to a

2.3.

CBS' (1.4/4) and

The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats to round out the night.