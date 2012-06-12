PrimetimeRatings: Fox's Cooking Duo Up From Premieres
Fox's
cooking show duo of Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef were both up
13% from last week's premieres for a 2.7 and 2.6 rating, respectively, in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two led Fox to win the
night with an overall 2.7/8.
NBC aired the
clinching game of the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals, for a third place 1.6/5. The Los
Angeles Kings' 6-1 victory -- which gave the team its first title in franchise
history -- averaged 4.1 million viewers from 8-11 p.m., and the 1.6 rating was
up 60% from Game 1's fast-affiliate rating (the only other game this series
that aired on NBC during the week). It was however, down 20% from last year's
Game 6 (Boston Bruins-Vancouver Canucks), which aired June 13, 2011. (As with all live events, ratings are subject
to higher-than-normal adjustments.)
ABC took second
with an overall 1.9/5. The Bachelorette was up 5% from last week to a
2.3.
CBS' (1.4/4) and
The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats to round out the night.
