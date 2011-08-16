PrimetimeRatings: Fox's Cooking Duo Leads to Monday Win

Fox's lineup of

cooking competition shows led the network to ratings victory Monday evening

with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef were both up a

tenth to a 2.8 and 2.4, respectively.

ABC, the only

other network to air new programming, finished with a 1.7/5. Bachelor Pad

drew a 2.1 during the 8-10 p.m. hours, down a tenth from last week's three-hour

premiere.

CBS (1.4/4), NBC

(0.9/3) and The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.