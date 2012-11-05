Primetime Ratings: Fox's Animation Domination Lineup Returns Down

After nearly a month off due to playoff baseball coverage, Fox returned its Animation Domination lineup on Sunday to losses across the board with adults 18-49. The Simpsons was down 16% to a 2.6, while Bob's Burgers dropped 22% to a 1.8. At 9 p.m., Family Guy fell by 26% to a 2.5 and American Dad was down 27% to a 1.9. The Cleveland Show was also down 14% to a 1.9 at 7:30 p.m. The network finished in fourth place for the night with an overall 2.0 rating/5 share.

NBC was back on top with its coverage of the Dallas Cowboys-Atlanta Falcons game, which was up 16% in the fast nationals to a 7.3. Football Night in America was up 35% to a 4.2. The network finished with an overall 6.1/15.

ABC's lineup was mostly steady with last week. Once Upon a Time drew another 3.4, while Revenge was down a tenth to a 2.6. 666 Park Avenue continued to slide, falling another 13% to a 1.4. ABC took third with an overall 2.3/6.

CBS' lineup was pushed back 30 minutes due to football run-over, likely inflating its overall rating of 3.3/8. The Amazing Race drew a 2.5 (8:30-9:30 p.m.), even with last week while The Good Wife was down a tenth to a 1.7. Ratings for The Mentalist (which aired from 10:30-11:30 p.m.) will be released when nationals come out later Monday.