Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'X Factor' Performance Finale Drops From Last Fall
Against mostly specials and repeats, Fox won Wednesday night
with an overall 2.7 rating/8 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. The X Factor's performance finale was even with last
week, but down 18% from last fall.
NBC's broadcast of Miss Universe 2012 drew a 1.8. The
two-hour show was up 13% over last year's broadcast (which aired in September)
and also averaged 6.1 million total viewers, a 15% improvement. Chicago Fire
rose 36% to a 1.9 at 10 p.m. NBC finished in second with an overall 1.8
rating/5 share.
ABC's 20/20 special The Year With Katie Couric
was up 7% from last year to a 1.6. Coupled with repeats, the network finished
in third with a 1.5/4.
CBS' holiday special A Home for the Holidays With Rascal
Flatts drew 0.9 rating from 8-9 p.m., and aired repeats the rest of the
night to finish with a 1.1/3.
The CW aired the holiday movie Noel for a 0.3 rating.
