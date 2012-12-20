Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'X Factor' Performance Finale Drops From Last Fall

Against mostly specials and repeats, Fox won Wednesday night

with an overall 2.7 rating/8 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The X Factor's performance finale was even with last

week, but down 18% from last fall.

NBC's broadcast of Miss Universe 2012 drew a 1.8. The

two-hour show was up 13% over last year's broadcast (which aired in September)

and also averaged 6.1 million total viewers, a 15% improvement. Chicago Fire

rose 36% to a 1.9 at 10 p.m. NBC finished in second with an overall 1.8

rating/5 share.

ABC's 20/20 special The Year With Katie Couric

was up 7% from last year to a 1.6. Coupled with repeats, the network finished

in third with a 1.5/4.

CBS' holiday special A Home for the Holidays With Rascal

Flatts drew 0.9 rating from 8-9 p.m., and aired repeats the rest of the

night to finish with a 1.1/3.

The CW aired the holiday movie Noel for a 0.3 rating.