Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Strong ‘TNF’

Fox scored top prize in Thursday ratings, as Thursday Night Football led to a winning 2.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 11 share. In second was CBS at 1.2/5.

Fox had the Dolphins versus the Texans across prime. Last week’s game did a 2.1.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory grew 5% to 2.2 and Young Sheldon was a flat 1.7. Mom did a 1.2 and Murphy Brown a 0.8, both off a tenth of a point. SWAT closed out prime at a flat 0.7.

ABC did a 1.0/4 and NBC a 0.8/3.

Telemundo had a 0.8/3 thanks to the Latin American Music Awards.

The CW rated a 0.3/1.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy did a flat 1.5 and Station 19 climbed 19% to 0.9. How to Get Away With Murder rated a level 0.7.

NBC had Superstore up 13% for a 0.9 and The Good Place at a flat 0.8. Will & Grace was a flat 0.9 and I Feel Bad slipped 17% to 0.5, before Law & Order: SVU lost 10% for a 0.9.

The CW had Supernatural and the Legacies premiere at 0.3. Supernatural did a 0.5 last week.