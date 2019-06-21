Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Spin the Wheel’ Premiere

Fox won the top spot in Thursday ratings, a couple unscripted shows pacing the net. Fox’s 0.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and 4 share beat the 0.7/4 that ABC got.

Fox had MasterChef up 17% at 0.7 and the premiere of Spin the Wheel at 0.8. Justin Timberlake executive produces Spin the Wheel and Dax Shepard hosts.

ABC had three premieres: mini-golf show Holey Moley at 1.0, Family Food Fight at 0.6 and Reef Break at 0.5.

CBS and Telemundo were next at 0.5/3. CBS had repeated comedies before two Life in Pieces at 0.6 and 0.5, after last week’s 0.6. Elementary lost 20% for a 0.4.

Telemundo was paced by Betty en NY at a flat 0.5 and La Reina del Sur up a tenth of a point at 0.7.

NBC and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. NBC had repeats of The Wall and Law & Order: SVU, and Univision had Copa America soccer.

The CW got a 0.2/1. iZombie and In the Dark both scored a 0.2. iZombie was flat and In the Dark was up a tenth.