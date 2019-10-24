Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Series

Fox won the prime ratings battle, game two of the World Series giving the network a 2.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. In second was NBC at 1.2/5.

Nationals-Astros took up all of Fox’s prime, and lost a tenth of a point from the Series opener. Game two of last year’s Series, Red Sox-Dodgers, also did a 2.8.

It was Chicago night on NBC. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire did 1.2s, Med down 14% and Fire off 8%. Chicago P.D. lost 21% for a 1.1.

CBS did a 0.9/4 and ABC a 0.6/3. Survivor lost 7% for a 1.3 on CBS and SEAL Team rated a flat 0.7, then SWAT grew 20% to 0.6.

It was comedies on ABC. The Goldbergs got a 0.9 and Schooled a 0.7, both down a tenth. Modern Family was a repeat and Single Parents slid 14% to 0.6. Special Harry & Megan: An African Journey scored a 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso got flat 0.4s and El Senor de los Cielos dropped 17% to 0.5.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cuna de Lobos at flat 0.4s and El Dragon lost 25% for a 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Riverdale did a 0.3 and Nancy Drew a 0.2. Riverdale went up a tenth and Nancy was level.