Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Seahawks-Packers Thriller

Fox won the Thursday prime ratings, with football leading to a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 13 share. In second was CBS at 1.3 and a 5 share.

Fox had Thursday Night Football, Packers versus Seahawks, throughout prime. The rating was level with last week’s.

On CBS, it was The Big Bang Theory at 2.3 and Young Sheldon at 1.8, both comedies flat. Mom did a 1.3 and Murphy Brown a 0.9, both up a tenth of a point, before SWAT got a flat 0.8.

ABC got a 1.2/5. Grey’s Anatomy went up 6% to 1.7 and Station 19 grew 20% for a 1.2, then How to Get Away With Murder escalated 14% to 0.8.

Univision did a 0.9/4 thanks to the Latin Grammy Awards.

NBC got a 0.8/3. Superstore did a level 0.9 and The Good Place a flat 0.8. Will & Grace dropped 13% to 0.7 and I Feel Bad fell 17% for a 0.5, then Law & Order: SVU slipped 11% to 0.8.

Telemundo posted a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.4/1. Supernatural grew 33% to 0.4 and Legacies rated a flat 0.3.