Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Robust ‘9-1-1’

Fox had top honors in Monday prime, with 9-1-1 leading the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That got by the 0.9/4s that CBS and NBC tallied.

ABC, Fox and NBC split the win last Monday.

9-1-1 grew 17% to 1.4 and Prodigal Son posted its regular 0.7.

CBS had Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer leading the way with his brightly lit nose at 1.5, down 12% from last year. Repeats of All Rise and Bull followed.

NBC had two hours of The Voice off 8% at 1.1 and then the premiere of craft show Making It at 0.5. Making It opened at 1.1 in summer 2018.

ABC got a 0.7/3. The premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight did a 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. after it opened at 1.1 the last two seasons. The Good Doctor scored a flat 0.9.

Univision averaged a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had the premiere of Ringo at 0.5 and La Rosa de Guadalupe at 0.5, then El Dragon at 0.4. The latter two were down a tenth of a point apiece.

Telemundo had the El Sultan premiere at 0.2 and El Final Del Paraiso down 20% at 0.4. El Senor de los Cielos shot up 25% for a 0.5.

The CW posted a 0.2/1, with 0.2s for All American and Black Lightning. Both were flat.