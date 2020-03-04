Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Regular Programming

Fox had the highest score in Tuesday prime ratings, with its main broadcast competitors dividing up the Super Tuesday election audience. Fox had a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That beat the 0.6/3 that NBC posted.

Fox had The Resident up 14% at 0.8 and Empire returned down 14% at 0.6.

NBC, ABC and CBS had election results across prime. NBC got a 0.6/3, ABC a 0.5/2 and CBS a 0.4/2. Fourteen states held their primaries March 4.

Telemundo and Univision both posted a 0.4/2, with regular programming leading in to election coverage at 10 p.m. On Univision it was Ringo and Amor Eterno at 0.5, then Destino 2020 Presenta: Supermartes at 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Dona at 0.4, then Decision 2020: Supermartes at 0.3.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with repeated dramas The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.