Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Noisy ‘9-1-1’
Fox eked out a win in Monday prime ratings, as a potent 9-1-1 paced the net to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Just behind in the Nielsens was NBC at 1.2, with a 6 share across its three hours of prime.
Drama 9-1-1 got a flat 1.6 and Prodigal Son lost a tenth for a 0.9.
On NBC, two hours of The Voice did a 1.5 and Bluff City Law a 0.7. Both lost a tenth of a point.
ABC had a 0.8/4 and CBS a 0.7/3.
Dancing with the Stars got a 0.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. on ABC and The Good Doctor rated a 0.9. Both lost a tenth of a point.
On CBS, The Neighborhood fell 11% for a 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola tallied a level 0.7. All Rise and Bull both scored a flat 0.6.
Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision, it was flat 0.5s for both La Rosa de Guadalupe and La Usurpadora before El Dragon slid 20% for a 0.4.
On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos went up 25% to 0.5. El Final del Paraiso did a 0.4, then No Te Puedes Esconder rated a 0.3, the latter two level.
The CW rated a 0.3/1. All American and Black Lightning both premiered at 0.3. All American started last season at 0.2 and Black Lightning at 0.4.
