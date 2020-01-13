Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With NFL Playoffs

Fox won Sunday prime ratings by a mile, Packers-Seahawks playoff contest pacing the net to a 7.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 29 share. In a way distant second was CBS at 0.9/4.

Packers-Seahawks got an 8.6. The post-game show did a 2.7 and Bob’s Burgers a 2.7.

With a Chiefs-Texans playoff lead-in, CBS had 60 Minutes at 1.5, up 150% from last week, and God Friended Me shot up 100% for a 0.8. NCIS: Los Angeles grew 60% to 0.8 and was followed by an FBI: Most Wanted rerun.

ABC got a 0.6/2 and NBC a 0.4/2.

Univision too scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo got a 0.3/1.

The CW rated a 0.2/1.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos at 0.7 and Kids Say the Darndest Things at 0.5, both flat. Shark Tank slid 17% to 0.5 and was followed by a Shark Tank rerun.

NBC had repeats.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a level 0.3 and the two-hour premiere of Mira Quién Baila All Stars at 0.5 and 0.6. Cronicas went up 33% to 0.4.

Telemundo had the movies Hard to Kill and Jack Reacher.

It was The Critics Choice Awards on The CW. Last year’s was a tenth better at 0.3.