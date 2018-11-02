Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With NFL Bay Area Battle

Fox got the top spot in Thursday’s prime ratings, with Thursday Night Football leading the net to a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That topped the 1.2/5 that CBS scored.

Thursday Night Football featured the 49ers against the Raiders and had a 2.1 across prime, down 19% from a week ago.

CBS had The Big Bang Theory down 5% at 2.1 and Young Sheldon at a flat 1.7, then Mom was off 8% at 1.1 and Murphy Brown a level 0.8. SWAT was also level at 0.7.

ABC scored a 1.1/5 and NBC a 0.8/3. On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy got a 1.5 and Station 19 a 0.9, both shows flat. How to Get Away With Murder grew 14% to 0.8.

On NBC, Superstore slipped 11% to 0.8 and The Good Place dropped 13% to 0.7. Will & Grace slid 11% to 0.8 and I Feel Bad grew 20% to 0.6. Law & Order: SVU closed out prime at a flat 0.9.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW also scored a 0.4/2, as Supernatural and Legacies both rated a 0.4. Supernatural was flat and Legacies was up a tenth of a point.