Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Mighty ‘MasterChef’

Fox won the top spot in Wednesday ratings, with MasterChef leading to a 0.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That got by the 0.6/3s that both ABC and CBS posted.

It was not a strong night for broadcasters' ratings.

MasterChef did a 0.8 and First Responders Live a 0.6, both a tenth of a point better than last week.

ABC had its game shows. Press Your Luck got a 0.7 and Card Sharks a 0.5, both down a tenth from their last airings, while Match Game scored a flat 0.6.

On CBS, Love Island did a 0.6 and Big Brother a 1.0, both level with last week. A SWAT repeat got CBS to the end of prime.

NBC and Telemundo both rated a 0.5/3. NBC had reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and Songland, before The InBetween did a flat 0.4.

On Telemundo, Betty en NY rated a flat 0.5 and La Reina del Sur lost 14% for a 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.3/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. A Penn & Teller repeat led into Jane the Virgin at a level 0.2.