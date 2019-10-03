Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Masked Singer’

Fox got the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, The Masked Singer leading the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was NBC at 1.0/5.

The Masked Singer fell 24% from its premiere to 1.9 and the series premiere of Almost Family notched a 0.8.

On NBC, Chicago Med got a 1.0 and Chicago Fire a 1.1, both level with last week. Chicago P.D. lost 9% for a 1.0.

ABC and CBS both scored a 0.8/4. ABC had comedies The Goldbergs at 1.0 and Schooled at 0.8, both flat. Modern Family got a 1.1 and Single Parents a 0.8, both up a tenth. Drama Stumptown posted a 0.7, level with its premiere.

Survivor slipped 8% from last week’s premiere to 1.2 on CBS. The season premieres of SEAL Team got a 0.7 and SWAT a 0.6, both down a tenth from last fall’s season starters.

Univision tallied a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. On Univision, it was La Rosa de Guadalupe at 0.4 and La Usurpadora at 0.5, both flat, then El Dragon down a tenth at 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso got flat 0.4s, and No Te Puedes Esconder was off a tenth at 0.2.

The CW had a 0.2/1 with IHeartRadio Musical Festival across prime.