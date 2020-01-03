Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Last Man Standing’ Return

Fox won the Thursday ratings race thanks to the premiere of Last Man Standing. On a night replete with reruns, Fox’s two premieres led to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was ABC at 0.7/3.

Two episodes of Last Man Standing did a 0.9 and the premiere of cop drama Deputy a 0.7. It is season eight of Last Man Standing.

ABC had special What is Jeopardy! at 0.9 and two hours of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition at 0.6, better than last week’s 0.5 and 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.5.3. Ringo went up 20% to 0.6 and two hours of El Dragon posted a 0.5 and 0.4, mostly consistent with last week’s 0.5.

CBS rated a 0.4/2 and NBC a 0.3/2. CBS had repeats.

NBC had comedy reruns, then The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU at 0.3. An SVU repeat naturally followed.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/1. Decisiones lost a tenth for a 0.2 and La Dona was up a tenth from the night before at 0.3. El Senor de los Cielos also gained a tenth for a 0.4.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with reruns of Supernatural and Legacies.