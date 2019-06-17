Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Golf

Fox won the Sunday ratings title, U.S. Open golf action pacing the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was ABC at 0.6/3.

Fox had the Open on throughout its prime.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then 20/20, $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth all at 0.6. $100,000 did a 0.9 last time out, and To Tell the Truth a 0.8.

CBS and NBC both did a 0.4/2. CBS had two 60 Minutes at 0.5 and 0.4, down from last week’s 0.6, and the premiere of The Good Fight at 0.3.

NBC had repeats: Hollywood Game Night, America’s Got Talent and New Amsterdam.

Telemundo did a 0.3/1 and Univision a 0.2/1.

The CW also was at 0.2/1. Burden of Truth got a flat 0.1 and a Whose Line Is It Anyway? repeat closed out prime.