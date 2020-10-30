Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Falcons-Panthers
ABC’s Thursday games go up
Fox won Thursday primetime by a mile, with Thursday Night Football setting the pace. Fox got a 2.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. In second was ABC at 0.6/3.
Fox had Falcons-Panthers across its prime. The rating was a tenth of a point better than Giants-Eagles the Thursday before.
ABC, CBS and NBC had the presidential debate the week before.
ABC had the season finales of its game shows. Celebrity Family Feud got a 0.7, Press Your Luck a 0.6 and Match Game a 0.4. All three were up a tenth over their last airings.
NBC and Univision both got a 0.4/2. NBC had the season starter for Superstore at 0.6 and Connecting at 0.2, after its 0.5/0.2 double run following Trump Town Hall two weeks before. Two hours of Dateline NBC got a flat 0.4.
Univision had Medicos up 25% to 0.5, and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion at flat 0.3s.
CBS scored a 0.3/2. Comedy reruns led into special Every Vote Counts at 0.2. Star Trek: Discovery got a 0.2, down a tenth from its last airing.
The CW and Telemundo both rated a 0.2/1. The CW had Supernatural off 33% to 0.2 and The Outpost at a flat 0.1.
Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3, then Falsa Identidad at 0.2. All three were flat.
