Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Empire’ Finale

Fox took top prize in the Wednesday prime ratings, as Empire led it to a 1.4 score in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. That edged past the 1.3/6 that CBS put up.

The Empire finale did a flat 1.6 and the Star season closer went down 8% to 1.2.

On CBS, the Survivor finale rated a 1.5, up 7% from last week. The Survivor Reunion did a 1.1.

NBC did a 1.0/4. A Law & Order: SVU repeat led into the two-hour season finale at 1.2, up 20% from last week.

ABC was at 0.6/3. The film Toy Story 3 scored a 0.7 and 20/20 did a 0.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. It was in repeats.