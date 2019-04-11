Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Empire’ and ‘Star’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, Empire leading the network to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.9/4 that both ABC and CBS posted.

Empire did a 1.1 and Star a 0.9, both down a tenth of a point.

On ABC, The Goldbergs rated a flat 1.1 and Schooled grew 13% for a 0.9. Modern Family went up 9% to 1.2 and Single Parents was a level 0.8, then Whiskey Cavalier a 0.6, also flat.

CBS had Survivor at a flat 1.5 and an NCIS repeat, then SEAL Team at a level 0.6.

NBC got a 0.5/3 with Chicago repeats.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with an In the Dark repeat and a new Jane the Virgin at a level 0.2.