Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Cowboys-Bears

Fox won Thursday prime by a mile, as a hearty Thursday Night Football gave the network a 3.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. In a distant second was ABC at 0.8/4.

Fox had Cowboys versus Bears across prime.

The previous Thursday was Thanksgiving, the on-air offerings a mix of football, specials and repeats.

Two weeks ago, Thursday Night Football, with Colts versus Texans, did a 2.6 on Fox.

ABC had A Charlie Brown Christmas at 1.0 and two hours of the Same Time, Next Christmas premiere at 0.6. Charlie Brown Christmas did a 1.2 last year.

CBS got a 0.7/3 and NBC a 0.5/3. CBS had Young Sheldon at 1.1 and The Unicorn at 0.8, both comedies up a tenth of a point. Mom got a 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act a 0.6, both shows flat, then Evil fell 17% to 0.5.

NBC offered A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special at 0.6 and Making It was off a tenth at 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. Telemundo aired El Sultan at 0.3 and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4, both level with the night before. El Senor de los Cielos was up a tenth at 0.5.

On Univision it was Ringo at a flat 0.5 and two hours of Mexicano Primera soccer at 0.4 and 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.3/1, with Supernatural and Legacies both up a tenth at 0.3.