Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Consistent ‘Empire’

Fox got the trophy in Wednesday prime ratings, riding Empire to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Just off the pace was NBC at 1.2/5.

Empire rated a flat 1.5 and Star grew 9% to 1.2.

NBC had Chicago Med and Chicago Fire at 1.2, the former flat and the latter down a tenth of a point. Chicago P.D. ticked up 10% to 1.1.

CBS got a 1.0/4 and ABC a 0.9/4. On CBS, Survivor lost 6% for a 1.5 as a targeted contestant deftly played an immunity idol, and SEAL Team slid 11% to 0.8. Criminal Minds dropped 22% for a 0.7.

ABC had The Goldbergs at a level 1.2 and American Housewife down 10% at 0.9. Modern Family got a flat 1.3 and Single Parents fell 11% to 0.8, then A Million Little Things posted a flat 0.8.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1. Riverdale rated a 0.4 and football drama All American a 0.2, both shows off a tenth of a point.