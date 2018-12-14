Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Chargers-Chiefs

Fox won big in Thursday prime ratings thanks to Thursday Night Football, Chargers versus Chiefs leading to a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. That walloped runner-up CBS at 0.8/4.

Fox’s 3.3 was a 57% gain over last week’s Thursday Night Football, which featured so-so teams and a lopsided game.

On CBS, a couple comedy reruns led into a new Mom at a level 1.2 and Murphy Brown down 13% for a 0.7. A SWAT repeat finished up prime.

ABC was at 0.6/3 and NBC at 0.5/2. On ABC, Disney’s Prep & Landing special did a 0.7 and The Great American Baking Show slid 14% to 0.6 from 8 to 10 p.m.

On NBC, Superstore lost 22% for a 0.7 and I Feel Bad rated a flat 0.4. A rerun of A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special 9 to 11 closed out prime.

Univision also did a 0.5/2.

The CW and Telemundo were both at 0.4/2. On The CW, Supernatural did a 0.4 and Legacies a 0.3, both shows down a tenth of a point.