Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Braves-Dodgers

Fox won the Monday ratings battle, with the National League Championship Series setting the pace. Fox had the Braves-Dodgers game across prime. Atlanta won game 1.

Fox had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by ABC’s 0.7/4.

ABC had two hours of Dancing with the Stars at a flat 0.9 and Emergency Call down 33% to 0.4.

CBS and NBC both had a 0.5/3. CBS had Big Brother up 13% to 0.9 and a couple One Day at a Time repeats borrowed from Pop TV. Manhunt: Deadly Games got a level 0.2. Last Monday, CBS had an NFL game that had been delayed due to COVID.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior shot up 50% to 0.6 and Dateline NBC put up a 0.5, up a tenth from its last airing.

Telemundo posted a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/2. Telemundo had the two-hour Exatlon Estados Unidos finale at 0.4 and 0.5, up from last week’s 0.3, and Falsa Identidad up 50% to 0.3.

On Univision, Medicos went up 33% to 0.4. Imperio de Mentiras scored a 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion a 0.3, both flat.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us both notched their usual 0.2s.