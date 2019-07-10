Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Baseball All-Star Game

Fox won the Tuesday ratings battle, the MLB All-Star Game setting the pace for the network’s 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That beat NBC’s 1.4/7.

The All-Star Game, won 4-3 by the American League, took up all of Fox’s prime.

Last year’s game, also an American League win, got a 2.1.

NBC had America’s Got Talent up 27% from 8 to 10 p.m. for a 1.4, and the premiere of Bring the Funny at 1.2.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2. Betty En NY got a 0.5 and La Reina del Sur a 0.6.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.4/2. ABC had repeated comedies.

On CBS, the premiere of Love Island got a 0.6 from 8 to 9:30. A Big Bang Theory repeat followed, then Blood & Treasure was down a tenth at 0.3.

Univision did a 0.3/2 and The CW a 0.2/1. A Flash repeat led into The 100 at a level 0.2 on CW.