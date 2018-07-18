Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With All-Star Slugfest

Fox grabbed top honors in Tuesday ratings, as the MLB All-Star game led to a 2.1 in viewers 18-49 for Fox, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That beat the 1.8/8 that NBC put up.

The All-Star Game took up all of Fox’s prime. It was down a tenth from last year’s All-Star Game. The American League won in extra innings, same as it did last year. The teams combined for ten home runs.

On NBC, America’s Got Talent ticked up 5% to 2.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and World of Dance did a flat 1.3.

Telemundo was next at 0.6/3. Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos both did a 0.6.

CBS rated a 0.5/2 with repeated dramas.

ABC was at 0.4/2. Repeated comedies led into The Last Defense, which slipped 20% to 0.4.

Univision too did a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1. The 100 and The Outpost both scored a 0.2. The former was down a tenth and the latter was flat.