Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins on Wild World Series Game

Fox took the Sunday ratings title with a decisive performance by the World Series, which saw the Astros jump ahead in games, 3-2, with a 13-12, extra inning, homer-happy, barnburner over the Dodgers. Fox had a 5.8 and 19 share for prime, ahead of NBC’s 3.8/12 thanks to Sunday Night Football.

Fox had an NFL over-run at 7.0, then The OT at 6.0, before shifting to baseball. Game 5 scored a 5.5 in prime.

On NBC, Football Night in America was down 29% at 2.2, and the game, the Pittsburgh Steelers against Detroit Lions, down 23% to 4.3. The Sunday game was not up against the World Series the week before.

CBS did a 09/3. 60 Minutes was off 40% at 1.5 and Wisdom of the Crowd dropped 27% to 0.8. NCIS: Los Angeles slipped 20% to 0.8 and Madam Secretary was down 25% to 0.6.

ABC was at 0.8/3. Toy Box scored a flat 0.4 and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown a 1.0, before a double run of Shark Tank did a flat 0.9.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1, both same as last week.