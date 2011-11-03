Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday as 'X Factor' Slides

Fox's just-renewed The

X Factor drove the network to a win on Wednesday night, as the two-hour

live performance episode in its regular timeslot posted a 3.9 in the adults 18-49

demo, down 11% from its last original on Oct. 25.

A new Modern Family,

returning after a week off, slipped a tenth to a 5.6, but reigned as the

top-rated show of the night for the eighth week in a row. Both Suburgatory and The Middle were down 9% to a 3.1 and 2.9, respectively. Happy Endings remained steady at its

season-high with a 3.5, while at 10 p.m., drama Revenge grew 11% to a 3.0. ABC placed second as the network earned

an overall 3.5 rating/9 share.

CBS, in third place, netted an overall 3.3/9, with Survivor holding steady at 3.5. Criminal Minds, returning from its last

new episode on Oct. 19, shed 8% to a 3.6. CSI,

which also had its last original on Oct. 19,

grew a tenth to a 2.7.

NBC, at an overall 1.5/4, saw its entire lineup hit series

lows. Up All Night dropped 14% from

its Oct.19 airing to a 1.8. Harry's Law

was down 15% to a 1.1, followed by Law

and Order: SVU, slipping 9% to a 2.0.

After repeats of Ringer,

The CW's new America's Next Top Model tumbled

20% to a 0.8 in A18-49. The network earned an overall 0.6/2.