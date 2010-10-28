Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday With MLB Kick-Off

Fox won Wednesday night with an overall 4.8 with adults 18-49, thanks to Game 1 of the World Series, though the numbers were down vs. last year's opening game.

The Giants vs. Rangers match pulled a 4.7 ratings with the key adults demo, down 25% from last year's Phillies vs. Yankees game. That number was on par with 2008's opening game--the second lowest-rated Game 1to date.

Despite falls across the board, CBS came in second with an overall 3.0 with adults 18-49. Survivor: Nicaragua was down 6% to a 3.4 with key adults. Criminal Minds scored a 3.4, down 8% from last week and The Defenders fell 8% to a 1.2 rating.

ABC took third place, holding up to its baseball competition with a slew of Halloween-themed sitcoms that marked gains across the board with adults 18-49: The Middle earned a 2.8, Better With You a 2.5, Modern Family scored a 5.1 and Couger Town pulled a 3.3.

Modern Family and The Middle drew 13.1 million and 9.4 million viewers respectively, marking each show's most-watched episodes ever. Better With You matched its series high.

Only The Whole Truth--now cancelled--slipped on the net, down 8% to a 1.2 with adults 18-49.

NBC aired repeats, save for a new Undercovers, which fell a tenth to tie its series low 1.4 rating with key adults.

The CW picked up the rear, with America's Next Top Model pulling a 1.3 among adults 18-49 and Hellcats earning a 0.9.