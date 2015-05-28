Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday as ‘MasterChef’ Spikes

Fox led the broadcasters on Wednesday with an overall 1.3 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

MasterChef rose 25% from last week to a 1.6, while the debut of Bullseye notched a 1.1 rating.

CBS took second with a 1.2/4. The premiere of The Briefcase drew a 1.3 rating in the demo and 6.8 million total viewers.

ABC was in third with a 1.0/4. 500 Questions was down a tenth from its last episode to a 1.0, while Celebrity Wife Swap rose a tenth to a 1.1.

NBC’s iHeartRadio Country Festival posted a 1.0 in the demo and a little more than 4 million total viewers.

The CW aired repeats.