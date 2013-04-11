Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday as 'Idol' Rises Slightly

Fox won another Wednesday as American Idol rose a

tenth from last week to a 3.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.





CBS grabbed second with a 2.6 rating/7 share. Survivor

tied its series low of 2.4, falling 4% from last week. Criminal Minds

rose 7% to a 3.0 and CSI improved

14% to a 2.4.





ABC's new comedy How to Live With Your Parents (for the

Rest of Your Life) lost 14% from last week's premiere to a 2.5, as its

lead-in Modern Family fell 10% to a 3.8. Earlier, The Middle

remained flat at 2.0 and Suburgatory declined another 6% in its new time

slot to a 1.7. At 10 p.m., Nashville rose 6% to a 1.8. ABC finished in

third overall with a 2.3/6.





NBC aired mostly repeats except for a new Dateline,

which dropped 14% from last Wednesday to a 1.2. NBC ended with a 1.0/3.





The CW aired all repeats.



