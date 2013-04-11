Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday as 'Idol' Rises Slightly
Fox won another Wednesday as American Idol rose a
tenth from last week to a 3.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers.
CBS grabbed second with a 2.6 rating/7 share. Survivor
tied its series low of 2.4, falling 4% from last week. Criminal Minds
rose 7% to a 3.0 and CSI improved
14% to a 2.4.
ABC's new comedy How to Live With Your Parents (for the
Rest of Your Life) lost 14% from last week's premiere to a 2.5, as its
lead-in Modern Family fell 10% to a 3.8. Earlier, The Middle
remained flat at 2.0 and Suburgatory declined another 6% in its new time
slot to a 1.7. At 10 p.m., Nashville rose 6% to a 1.8. ABC finished in
third overall with a 2.3/6.
NBC aired mostly repeats except for a new Dateline,
which dropped 14% from last Wednesday to a 1.2. NBC ended with a 1.0/3.
The CW aired all repeats.
