Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday Against Mostly Repeats

Fox won a Wednesday that was filled with mostly repeats as American

Idol was down two tenths from last week for a 3.7 with adults 18-49,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers.





CBS finished in second with a 1.9 rating/5 share, airing

only a new Survivor, which was down a tenth to a 2.5.





ABC, airing a mix of repeats and originals, took third with

a 1.5/4. After a repeat of The Middle, The Neighbors remained

steady with a 1.7. Suburgatory, meanwhile, struggled without a new Modern

Family, falling 23% to a series-low 1.7 rating.





NBC (1.1/3) aired all repeats except for a new Whitney

at 8 p.m., which was up a tenth to a 1.3.





The CW aired all repeats.



