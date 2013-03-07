Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday Against Mostly Repeats
Fox won a Wednesday that was filled with mostly repeats as American
Idol was down two tenths from last week for a 3.7 with adults 18-49,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS finished in second with a 1.9 rating/5 share, airing
only a new Survivor, which was down a tenth to a 2.5.
ABC, airing a mix of repeats and originals, took third with
a 1.5/4. After a repeat of The Middle, The Neighbors remained
steady with a 1.7. Suburgatory, meanwhile, struggled without a new Modern
Family, falling 23% to a series-low 1.7 rating.
NBC (1.1/3) aired all repeats except for a new Whitney
at 8 p.m., which was up a tenth to a 1.3.
The CW aired all repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.