Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday; ABC's ‘Mr. Sunshine' Off to Good Start

Fox marked another easy Wednesday win adults 18-49, averaging a 5.3 rating/14 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

American Idol was down 8% from both last Wednesday's episode and the comparable Tuesday episode last season, posting an 8.3 rating. Total viewership was down 4% from last Wednesday to 23.7 million. Human Target was down 8% from last week's series high to a 2.4 rating with adults 18-49.

ABC came in second with an overall 2.8/8. The premiere of Mr. Sunshine enjoyed a healthy 3.7 rating and 10.6 million viewers, the network's best results in the 9:30 p.m. Wednesday time slot since the September 2009 premiere of Cougar Town. The debut had Modern Family as a lead-in, which earned a 5.0, up 9% from its last new episode on Jan. 19.

The Middle started off the night for the net with a steady 2.6 with the key adults demo. Better With You fell 9% to a series low 2.6 rating while newcomer Off The Map didn't fare any better with its improved lead-in, flat at a 1.9 with adults 18-49.

CBS followed with a 2.3/6. Live To Dance bid a quiet farewell, with its finale tying last week's series low 0.9 rating. Criminal Minds jumped 16% from its last new episode on Jan. 26 to a 3.7 with adults 18-49. The momentum continued with Blue Bloods, which was up 44% to a 2.3 rating vs. last week, which had a Criminal Minds repeat lead-in.

NBC averaged a 2.1/6 Wednesday night, with Minute to Win It down 25% to a 1.8. Law & Order: SVU slid 10% to a 2.6 adults 18-49 rating.

The CW posted a 0.4/1 for a night of repeats.