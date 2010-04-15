Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins As 'Ugly Betty' Finishes Up
ABC's Ugly Betty series finale finished with a 1.8 adults 18-49 rating up 29% from last week, while Fox's Human Target wrapped its season with a 1.9 rating tumbling 14% from last week.
American Idol was down a tenth in the adults 18-49 ratings from last Wednesday to a 6.6 rating, but adjustment in the final ratings may move it up to flat.
