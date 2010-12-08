Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Tuesday; 'Hope,' 'Wilde' Climb

Fox topped Tuesday night with a 3.3 rating/9 share in the

adults 18-49 demo, though CBS' slate of repeats still won out with total

viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

A

Christmas-themed Glee slipped 4% to a

4.4, but Raising Hope was up 7% to a

2.9 and Running Wilde climbed 21% to

a 1.7.

NBC found itself as runner-up for the second time this week,

posting a 2.7/8 in the key demo. The return of Minute to Win It dropped 21% to a 1.9 from its Sunday premiere in

March, while Biggest Loser grew 6% to

a season-high 3.1.

On third-place ABC (2.0/6), A Charlie Brown Christmas garnered a 2.6 rating, down 30% from last

year. No Ordinary Family was flat at

a 1.9, while Detroit 1-8-7 fell 12%

to a series-low 1.4.

CBS was fourth in the demo with a 1.7/5 for its schedule of repeats.

The CW (0.9/3) had One

Tree Hill (1.0) and Life Unexpected

(0.9), the latter rising 29% to a season high.