Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Tuesday; 'Hope,' 'Wilde' Climb
Fox topped Tuesday night with a 3.3 rating/9 share in the
adults 18-49 demo, though CBS' slate of repeats still won out with total
viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
A
Christmas-themed Glee slipped 4% to a
4.4, but Raising Hope was up 7% to a
2.9 and Running Wilde climbed 21% to
a 1.7.
NBC found itself as runner-up for the second time this week,
posting a 2.7/8 in the key demo. The return of Minute to Win It dropped 21% to a 1.9 from its Sunday premiere in
March, while Biggest Loser grew 6% to
a season-high 3.1.
On third-place ABC (2.0/6), A Charlie Brown Christmas garnered a 2.6 rating, down 30% from last
year. No Ordinary Family was flat at
a 1.9, while Detroit 1-8-7 fell 12%
to a series-low 1.4.
CBS was fourth in the demo with a 1.7/5 for its schedule of repeats.
The CW (0.9/3) had One
Tree Hill (1.0) and Life Unexpected
(0.9), the latter rising 29% to a season high.
