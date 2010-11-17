Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Tuesday; 'Glee,' 'Hope' Climb

Fox won Tuesday night with adults 18-49, posting a 3.6 rating/10 share

in the demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Glee (with guest star Gwyneth Paltrow) was the top-rated program of

the night, climbing 7% to 4.9. Raising

Hope was also up 8% to a 2.7.

CBS was tops with total viewers and second in the 18-49 demo with a

3.1/9. Its shows were mostly even across the board, with NCIS down a tick to a 3.9 and NCIS:

LA and The Good Wife holding

steady at a 3.3 and 2.2, respectively.

NBC placed third with a 2.3/6. The

Biggest Loser from 8-10 p.m. jumped 4% to a 2.5 while Parenthood slipped 14% to new low 1.8.

ABC was a close fourth with a 2.2/6 in the demo. No Ordinary Family slid 23% to series-low 1.7, the Dancing with the Stars results show

dipped 3% to a 3.3 and Detroit 1-8-7 was

up a tick to a 1.8.

On the CW (0.8/2), One Tree Hill

(0.9) and Life Unexpected (0.6) were both down a tenth with adults 18-49. With

the net's target women 18-34, OTH was

up 0.2 to a 1.8, while LUX dropped

same amount to a 1.1.