Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Tuesday; 'Glee,' 'Hope' Climb
Fox won Tuesday night with adults 18-49, posting a 3.6 rating/10 share
in the demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Glee (with guest star Gwyneth Paltrow) was the top-rated program of
the night, climbing 7% to 4.9. Raising
Hope was also up 8% to a 2.7.
CBS was tops with total viewers and second in the 18-49 demo with a
3.1/9. Its shows were mostly even across the board, with NCIS down a tick to a 3.9 and NCIS:
LA and The Good Wife holding
steady at a 3.3 and 2.2, respectively.
NBC placed third with a 2.3/6. The
Biggest Loser from 8-10 p.m. jumped 4% to a 2.5 while Parenthood slipped 14% to new low 1.8.
ABC was a close fourth with a 2.2/6 in the demo. No Ordinary Family slid 23% to series-low 1.7, the Dancing with the Stars results show
dipped 3% to a 3.3 and Detroit 1-8-7 was
up a tick to a 1.8.
On the CW (0.8/2), One Tree Hill
(0.9) and Life Unexpected (0.6) were both down a tenth with adults 18-49. With
the net's target women 18-34, OTH was
up 0.2 to a 1.8, while LUX dropped
same amount to a 1.1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.