Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Tuesday as 'Glee' Hits Season High

As one of the few

networks with all-new programming, Fox was able to win Tuesday's ratings battle

with an overall 3.2 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Glee returned from a week off to a season-high 3.6 with its Michael Jackson tribute episode,

up 11% from its last original. New Girl was also up 3% to a 3.5. Raising

Hope, the only show to decline, was down 9% to a 2.1.

The CW returned Ringer

after an eight-week hiatus to a 0.6 (its series low) in A18-49 and a 0.5 in

A18-34, both even with its last episode. 90210 was even in A18-49 with a

0.7, but was up 14% in A18-34 to a 0.8. The network finished with a fifth-place

0.6/2.

CBS' repeats were

able to earn the network second place with an overall 1.7/5.

NBC and ABC, which

both had a mix of new and repeat episodes, tied for third with a 1.6/4 apiece.

For NBC, The Biggest Loser was even at 2.1. The finale of ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap

was down 10% from its last episode two weeks ago for a 1.9.