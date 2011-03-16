Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Tuesday Despite Falling 'Glee'

Once again, Glee

led Fox to a victory Tuesday night, with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share in the

18-49 demo according to Nielson overnight ratings, even though the show

dropped 13% from last week with a rating of 4.0. Raising Hope followed with another 11% drop for a 2.5

rating. Traffic Light saw an 7%

increase from last week, ending the night with a 1.6.

NBC came second with an overall 2.3/7. The Biggest Loser, airing in the 8-10

p.m. timeslot, fell 7% to a rating of 2.7.

Airing a night of repeats, CBS finished third, scoring an overall 1.9/6.

In third, ABC scored an overall 1.3/4, although

both shows saw ratings increases. Following a repeat of No Ordinary Family, V

was up 6% to score a 1.6. Detroit 1-8-7

rated 1.3, which was an 18% increase from last week's 1.1.

The CW aired all repeats to end with a 0.3/1.