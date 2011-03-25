Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Thursday with 'Idol' Results Show

Fox won the Thursday night ratings race again, scoring an

overall 4.4 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to overnight Nielsen

numbers. American Idol gained 11% to

earn a 6.2 versus last week. Bones

followed with a repeat.

ABC came in second with an overall 2.8/8. Wipeout was up 15% to a 2.3, while Private Practice jumped 11% from its last original

episode to 2.7. Grey's Anatomy returned

to the air to gain 6% to 3.6.





CBS, which earned a 2.5/7, aired the NCAA Basketball tournament alongside TBS. Thiswas the highest rating for the Thursday Sweet 6 in 18 years.

NBC followed with a 2.1/6, despite all its primetime

programming seeing growth. Community

was up 6% to 1.8; Parks & Recreation

rebounded from last week's series low to earn a 2.5. PerfectCouples,which will be ejected from its 8:30 p.m. timesloton April 14, jumped 33% to a

1.6, while 30 Rock increased 11% to

2.0. Outsourced jumped 7% to 1.5.

The CW aired all repeats to earn 0.5/1.