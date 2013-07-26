Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Thursday With 'Hell's Kitchen' Finale
Fox won Thursday with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share with
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour finale for Hell's
Kitchen was up a tenth from last week, but down 12% vs. last year's
one-hour finale, which aired in September.
CBS, which came in second with a 1.7/6 (but first in total
viewers with 6.3 million), saw Big Brother match its season-high 2.4
rating, even with last week.
In third was ABC with a 1.0/3. Both Motive and Rookie
Blue were even with last week at a 0.8 and 1.1, respectively. Wipeout
dipped a tenth to a 1.0.
NBC's Hollywood Game Night gained a tenth to a 1.3,
while The Winner Is... remained flat with a 0.9. NBC took fourth
with a 0.9/3.
The CW aired repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.