Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Thursday With 'Hell's Kitchen' Finale

Fox won Thursday with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour finale for Hell's

Kitchen was up a tenth from last week, but down 12% vs. last year's

one-hour finale, which aired in September.





CBS, which came in second with a 1.7/6 (but first in total

viewers with 6.3 million), saw Big Brother match its season-high 2.4

rating, even with last week.





In third was ABC with a 1.0/3. Both Motive and Rookie

Blue were even with last week at a 0.8 and 1.1, respectively. Wipeout

dipped a tenth to a 1.0.





NBC's Hollywood Game Night gained a tenth to a 1.3,

while The Winner Is... remained flat with a 0.9. NBC took fourth

with a 0.9/3.





The CW aired repeats.