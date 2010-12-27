Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Sunday Without 'SNF'
With the Sunday Night
Football Vikings-Eagles game pushed to Tuesday due to the blizzard, Fox
topped the ratings last night with a 3.1 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49
demo for a schedule of football runover and animated repeats, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A burn-off
episode of Running Wilde at 9:30 p.m.
earned a 1.3.
CBS was a distant second with a 1.6/5 for 60 Minutes (1.9) and a slew of repeats.
ABC and NBC tied for third place with 1.4/4. ABC aired The Sound of Music while NBC still had
Football Night in America and replaced
SNF with repeats of Minute To Win It and Law & Order: SVU.
